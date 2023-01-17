Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.

