Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
