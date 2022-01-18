Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 9:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.