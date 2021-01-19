Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.