Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.