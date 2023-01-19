 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Winston-Salem

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees.

A 43-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day.

Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.

This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.

