Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. T…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees t…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mainly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Winston S…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecas…