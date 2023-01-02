Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees.
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees.
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 43 degrees is today's …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees.
It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for…