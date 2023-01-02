 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Winston-Salem

 Have you ever experienced temperatures this cold?! Buzz6’s Tony Spitz has the details. 

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees.

Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph.

Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

