Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Friday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees t…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston …
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Win…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow.…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect period…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloud…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Ex…