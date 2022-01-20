 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

