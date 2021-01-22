Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.