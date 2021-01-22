Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloud…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow.…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect period…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. …
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Win…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Ex…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should ex…