It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 1:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
