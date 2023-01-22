Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.