Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 25 degrees is to…
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 19-degree low is fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecast…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees to…