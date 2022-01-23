 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert