Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
