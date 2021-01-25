 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

