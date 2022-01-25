 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert