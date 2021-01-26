Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.