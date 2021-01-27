Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winsto…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wins…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A steady light rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 43F. W…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures wi…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. …