Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

