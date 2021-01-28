Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 8:00 AM EST. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.