Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
