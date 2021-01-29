The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain early with snow late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wins…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winsto…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather f…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures wi…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A steady light rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 43F. W…