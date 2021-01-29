Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.