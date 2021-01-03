 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 8:17 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

