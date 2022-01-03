Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Winston Salem, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EST until MON 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
