Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Winston-Salem

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees.
Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph.
Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 10:00 AM EST. Patchy Fog will be Locally Dense through Tuesday Morning. Visibility will be variable overnight, but reduced in spots to one-quarter mile or less at times.
