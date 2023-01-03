 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Winston-Salem

Mild weather forecasts in the last month have led to a dip in natural gas futures as we kick off the year. At the same time, European natural gas prices have just come off their pre-Ukraine war lows. Stephen Stapczynski reports on Bloomberg Television.

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph.

Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 10:00 AM EST. Patchy Fog will be Locally Dense through Tuesday Morning. Visibility will be variable overnight, but reduced in spots to one-quarter mile or less at times.

This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert