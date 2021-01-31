Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 4:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.