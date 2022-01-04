Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain. Becoming windy late. Snow may mix in. Low 39F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Ra…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's weathe…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston …