Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.