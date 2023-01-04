 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Winston-Salem

Mild weather forecasts in the last month have led to a dip in natural gas futures as we kick off the year. At the same time, European natural gas prices have just come off their pre-Ukraine war lows. Stephen Stapczynski reports on Bloomberg Television.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert