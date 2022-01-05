 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

