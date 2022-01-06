 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

