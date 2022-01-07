 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

