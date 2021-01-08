 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News