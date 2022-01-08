The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain. Becoming windy late. Snow may mix in. Low 39F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Wi…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston …
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 20 degrees i…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's weathe…