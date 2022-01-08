 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

