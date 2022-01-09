Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.