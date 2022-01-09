Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain. Becoming windy late. Snow may mix in. Low 39F. NNE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston …
Winston Salem people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. 20 degrees i…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's weathe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. E…