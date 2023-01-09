 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

