Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
