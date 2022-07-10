The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
