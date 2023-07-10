Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.