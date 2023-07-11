Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees to…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. D…