Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.