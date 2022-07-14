Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.