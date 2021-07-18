The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the ma…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a h…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect periods of …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…