Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the maki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot …