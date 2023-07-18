Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. 72 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until TUE 4:30 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a h…