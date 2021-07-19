 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

