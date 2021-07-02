Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until FRI 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
This evening in Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks shoul…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Tuesday…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…