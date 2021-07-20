The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
