Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.