Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph.