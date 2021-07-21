The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Win…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the ma…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a h…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temper…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rai…